Union Home Secy reviews security situation in Kashmir

Likely to meet top administrative, security brass today

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Monday chaired two high-level meetings here during which he took stock of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, a government official said.

He also reviewed the implementation of Prime Minister’s Development Plan (PMDP) in the State.

Gauba chaired a meeting of security top brass at SKICC here this morning, where he was briefed about the law and order situation in the valley, the anti-terrorism operations and the steps taken to curb the terrorism from the State, the official said.

The officials informed the Union home secretary about the steps taken to ensure that terrorists and subversive elements are not allowed to use the prisons for planning and carrying out anti-national activities.

The meeting was attended by State Chief Secretary B B Vyas, Principal Secretary of Home Department, R K Goyal, Director General of Police S P Vaid, Director General of Police (Prisons) Dilbag Singh, IG CRPF and IG BSF, the official said.

Gauba later chaired another meeting of officials to review the implementation of PMDP projects relating to Kashmiri migrants, the official said, adding the home secretary is scheduled to hold a series of meetings tomorrow with civil administration and security officials.

Under the PMDP, Rs 5,263 crore had been kept for security and welfare of displaced people, which include jobs for Kashmiri migrants, rehabilitation of families from Chhamb and PoK, construction of houses, and setting up of five India Reserve Battalions. The India Reserve Battalions will create 4000 jobs for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

The package includes monetary help to people for reconstruction of damaged houses and for infrastructure; restoration of livelihood for traders and small businessmen; a plan for comprehensive flood management of the River Jhelum and its tributaries; and Jhelum-Tawi flood reconstruction project.

Under road and highway projects,- Rs. 4,2611 crore have been earmarked which include construction of Zojila tunnel; semi ring roads in Jammu and Srinagar; projects under Bharat Mala for better connectivity; and upgradation of important highways and other projects in the State.

In power, new and renewable energy sector, Rs. 1,1708 crore stand allocated for augmentation of power infrastructure and distribution systems; solar power; small hydro projects while Rs 4,900 crore has been reflected for health sector, which includes creation of two AIIMS-like institutions in capital cities of the State, and support for creation of infrastructure in hospitals and Primary Health Centres.

Human Resource Development, Skill Development and Sports gets Rs 2,600 crore for various schemes including establishment of IIT and IIM in Jammu; stepping up efforts under the HIMAYAT Scheme to train one lakh youth over five years, and augmenting sports infrastructure. Similarly, for agriculture and Food Processing, Rs 529 crore would be spent on various programmes including support for horticulture, and creation of cold storage facilities.

Tourism sector has got Rs. 2,241 crore for various projects, including tourist circuits, and setting up of 50 tourist villages while Urban Development has been allocated Rs. 2,312 crore for schemes like Smart Cities and Swachh Bharat missions; and for infrastructure in towns of Jammu and Kashmir.