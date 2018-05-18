Union Govt has surrendered to dictates of Mehbooba: Harsh

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Disagreeing with the dangerous announcement of a unilateral ceasefire by the Ministry of Home Affairs, GoI during the current month, scores of Panther activists led by Harsh Dev Singh, Chairman JKNPP and Yash Paul Kundal State President Young Panthers staged a protest at Exhibition Ground, here on Thursday.

The agitated protestors, while opposing the said declaration in the backdrop of encounters and civilian killings in Kashmir, torched the effigy of the BJP for putting the life of the security personnel at risk in the Valley.

They accused the Saffron Party of appeasing Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti merely to keep the ‘dirty alliance’ intact in the State.

Lambasting the BJP led Central Government for placating the separatists of the Valley, Harsh said that it had been evident from the Saffron Party’s incongruous stand over unilateral ceasefire that there was a dichotomy between MHA and MoD on the issue.

“India’s Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman only recently backed General Bipin Rawat’s stand that a unilateral ceasefire demanded by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was not a feasible option as the Indian Army had to “firmly handle” any terrorist activity that threatened the peace and harmony of the State. All of a sudden yesterday, the Home Minister Rajnath Singh announcing one sided truce had raised eyebrows of the defence personnel besides billions of nationalist Indians who were feeling extremely demoralized and disparaged by the dangerous decision of the GoI. Its inability to snub the PDP’s demand of unilateral ceasefire against the militants had proved that BJP could digest any muck for power”, Harsh said.

He said that Panthers Party would oppose all such type of moves of NDA government which could provide breather to the militant outfits to unleash death and terror in the State.

Prominent among those who spoke on the occasion included Rajesh Padgotra, Gagan Partap Singh, Parshotam Parihar, Shanker Singh Chib, Khajoor Singh, Nirmal Kishore, Rajesh Gondhi, Karnail Singh, Rashpaul Singh, Partap Singh, Mohinder Singh, Anil Rackwal, Rampaul Sharma, Udhayveer Singh, Rohit Sharma, Amandeep Singh, Pawandeep Singh, Sansar Chand, Joginder Singh Rajesh Sharma, Ajay Sharma, Sunny Singh, Puran Singh and Shaitan Singh.