Union Cabinet to meet today, J&K agenda likely

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet here on Monday morning amid the ongoing developments in Jammu and Kashmir.

The unscheduled meeting of the Cabinet, which normally meets every Wednesday on weekly basis, has raised expectations around a major Jammu and Kashmir agenda likely to be on the table.

Opposition ranks are convinced the central government is up to some “misadventure” in the Valley and have warned it against diluting the constitutional guarantees to the state.

Former Home Minister P. Chidambaram said on Saturday the central government was gearing to embark on some misadventure in the Valley.

He cited three possible developments-abrogation of Articles 370, 35-A and trifurcation of the state-but said: “I don’t want to guess what is on the mind of the government but it’s clear they are preparing for some misadventure”.

Chidambaram warned the Centre against any such move, and demanded a statement from the prime minister in Parliament.

The central government for its part is keeping its Kashmir cards close to its chest amid indications that the Cabinet may approve some significant agenda that the Modi government could then bring to Parliament. There is still no word on what that agenda would be.

The Centre has extended the ongoing Parliamentary session until August 7. The session was to end on July 26.

Importantly, Home Minister Amit Shah told Parliament during a debate on extending the President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir that Article 370 is a temporary provision of the Constitution and not a permanent one.

Abrogation of Article 370 is among the core unfinished agendas of the Bharatiya Janata Party.