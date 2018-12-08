Union Cabinet approves implementation of Shahpur Kandi Dam project 32,173 hectares in J&K to get irrigated

Share Share 0 Share

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last evening approved implementation of Shahpur Kandi Dam Project on River Ravi, which has been declared a national project. The Cabinet also approved Central Assistance of Rs 485.38 cr for the project to be provided over next five years.

The project will allow India to arrest the country’s share of Ravi River’s water currently going “waste” as it flows into Pakistan, the government said in a statement, adding that its completion will create an additional irrigation potential of 5,000 hectares in Punjab and 32,173 hectares in Jammu and Kashmir. Moreover, Punjab will be able to generate 206 MW of hydropower.

As per the Indus Waters Treaty – which was signed between India and Pakistan in 1960 – India got the full rights for utilisation of the waters of three rivers, Ravi, Beas and Satluj. However, at present, some water of Ravi is going waste through the Madhopur Headworks, which the project intends to minimise.

Funding for Central Assistance to Shahpur Kandi Dam project shall be made through NABARD under existing system for funding of 99 PMKSY-AIBP projects under LTIF.

In addition to existing monitoring mechanism for projects by Central Water Commission, a committee headed by Member, Central Water Commission and consisting of concerned Chief Engineers of Punjab and J&K and other concerned officers would be constituted to oversee/monitor the implementation of project.

The Advisory committee of MoWR, RD&GR on Irrigation, Flood Control and Multipurpose Projects accepted the second Revised Cost Estimate amounting to Rs 2715.70 crore (February, 2018 Price Level) in its 138th meeting held on 31.10.2018.

The project would be completed by June 2022.

Pertinently, J&K and Punjab Government signed an MoU on 8 September this year for the implementation of the project, which was hanging fire for almost 4 decades.

The construction of the dam was initially approved by the Planning Commission during November 2001 but work could not progress much, initially due to the Punjab government’s fund paucity – although the central assistance of Rs 26 crore was released during period 2009-11 – followed by a dispute between Punjab and J&K. A series of meetings held bilaterally as well as at the Centre-level finally paved the way for an agreement between the two states in early September.