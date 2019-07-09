Union budget failed on hopes of middle class: Madan Lal

STATE TIMES NEWS

AKHNOOR: Terming the Union Budget presented by the BJP Government as total failure, the former Member Parliament, Madan Lal Sharma said that it failed on hopes of the middle class. While addressing Block Congress workers meeting here on Monday, Madan Lal said that the budget will burn a deep hole in pockets of the people. “BJP Government has a failed economic policy and is just relying on increasing prices of petrol and diesel to generate revenue at the cost of middle-class. Further increasing of excise duty on petrol and diesel will result in price rise of all items of daily-use, which will further raise the already high inflation rate,” he added.

Sharma further said that the Central Government has imposed Income Tax on disability pension of ex-servicemen, which shows that they are least concerned regarding the soldiers, who made huge sacrifices for the nation. He demanded that the decision should be immediately rolled back for welfare of ex-servicemen. People of Akhnoor constituency are facing severe problems and the administration has miserably failed to address the same, thereby cauing a number of hardships for people, Sharma asserted.

Speaking on the occasion, senior Congress leader, Satish Sharma said that Dogri is our mother tongue and we all should speak in Dogri for promotion of the language. “Dogri should be taught in schools as a subject, so that the children can get connected with the Dogra culture and heritage,” he demanded.