Union Budget disappointing for J&K people: Congress

JAMMU: The State Congress unit on Saturday termed the Union Budget 2019-20 as ‘totally disappointing’ for people of the State. “BJP cannot take the people of the region for a ride after seeking huge mandate on various important commitments. The budget is totally disappointing for people of the State,” the party said in a statement issued here.

It further said that the budget and other issues, including latest political situation in Jammu and Kashmir besides organisational affairs of the party came up for a detailed discussion during a meeting of party’s top leadership under the chairmanship of State President, G A Mir here.

Detailed deliberations were held to activate the organisational set up for highlighting issues of people in order to make the administration responsive towards needs of people, besides making BJP government at the centre accountable to deliver on tall promises made to people from time to time. The meeting lashed out at the Centre Government for ignoring the State in the budget. The Jammu-Poonch railway project, which was initiated by the UPA government has not seen the light of the day, even after more than five years, which is a matter of grave concern, the statement said. Mir raised serious concern over issues confronting people including acute water and power crisis in most parts of Jammu province.

Welcoming extension of three per cent reservation to International Border residents, Congress demanded that the quota should be enhanced to six per cent besides provision of plots at safe zones, as promised to border people from time to time.

The meeting took stock of the issue of 73rd & 74th Amendments to PRIs and said that all relevant provisions already stand extended to the State by NC-Congress Government, as a result a three-tier system with Finance and Independent Election Commission was laid down in the law but PDP-BJP Government tried to weaken and reverse the same. Even most important Finance Commission was not set up so far. It demanded full enforcement of the amended law of March 2014 and setup remaining tiers of PRIs.

The meeting also sought implementation of full package to refugees of 1947, 1965 and 1971 as recommended for the first time by Congress-NC Government including financial package of minimum Rs 25 lakh per family and reservation for their wards in paramilitary forces and technical courses etc. The meeting decided to gear up series of activities to reach out to people at the grass root level for highlighting their problems.

The meeting unanimously lauded leadership of Rahul Gandhi and said that he continues to be our unquestionable leader, since he has led the party in a bold and fearless manner at the most crucial period and enjoys confidence of the entire rank and file of the party, throughout the length and breadth of the country.

Others who attended the meeting included Madan Lal Sharma, Ex-MP; Tara Chand, Ex-Dy CM; PCC Vice Presidents Mula Ram, Raman Bhalla; former Minister R S Chib; Ravinder Sharma-Chief Spokesperson, Rajnish Sharma Co-Treasure, General Secretaries Shah Mohammad Choudhary, Manmohan Singh, Thakur Balbir Singh MLC, former Ministers Dr Manohar Lal, Shabir Ahmed Khan and Manjit Singh.