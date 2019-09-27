Union Agri Minister visits SKUAST-K, reviews research activities

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Kailash Choudhary on Thursday visited SKUAST Kashmir and reviewed the research and other activities being carried out in the varsity.

The Union Minister expressed satisfaction over the research work being done within the university and called upon the scientists to evolve new innovations in the farming sector to help the farmers in doubling thier income by 2022.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir has a vast potential for growth in various high yielding crops and it is high time for the scientists to guide the farmers appropriately to enhance their production and income by using the latest techniques and high yielding varieties of seeds.

He assured the university that Central Government will extend all possible assistance to the varsity for accelerating the academic and research activities more effectively.

Vice Chancellor SKUAST K, Dr Nazir Ahmad briefed the Union Minister about the research work and other activities being carried out by the university. He informed that around 1200 students are annually getting admission in the university in various trades.

The Union Minister also visited the newly established high density apple experimental cum demonstration block, experimental orchards, Rootstock and Nursery blocks, Residue and quality Analysis and plant Biotechnology labs and had an interaction with the faculty members and scientists of the university.

President Kisan Morcha, R.S Chib and Secretary Agriculture Production, J&K, Manzoor Ahmad Lone were also present.