Unidentified terrorist, man from UP killed

SRINAGAR: A terrorist was killed while a man from Uttar Pradesh was shot dead in Kashmir on Sunday.

According to police an unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Kashmir on Sunday. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in village Samboora late last night following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

The search party of forces was fired upon by terrorists triggering a gunbattle, the official said.

One terrorist was killed in the encounter, he said adding that the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra was being ascertained.

Meanwhile, a man from Uttar Pradesh was shot dead by terrorists in Bijbehara in south Kashmir, police said. The deceased identified as Shakir, aged around 35, used to run a street food stall at Arwani in Bijbehara. He was shot twice in his chest and legs, they said. Shakir was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

It was immediately not clear as to who was the behind the killing, but police blamed militant groups for the incident. Shakir had been running the food stall in the area for nine years. He is survived by his wife and two children, police said.

The killing comes a week after a lesser-known militant outfit, Mujahideen-e-Kashmir, asked all non-local Muslims to leave the Valley before October 25.