Unidentified terrorist killed in Baramulla

Srinagar: An unidentified terrorist was killed today as Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.
“An infiltration bid has been foiled along the LoC in Kasturi Naar in Baramulla,” Srinagar based defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said.
He said one terrorist has been killed in the gunfight.
The operation is in progress, he said. (PTI)
