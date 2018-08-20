Unidentified terrorist killed in Baramulla

Share Share 0 Share 0

2 OGWs arrested in Ganderbal

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: An unidentified terrorist was killed on Sunday as Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla District.

“An infiltration bid has been foiled along the LoC in Kasturi Naar in Baramulla,” Srinagar based defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said. He said one terrorist has been killed in the gunfight. The operation is in progress, he said.

Meanwhile, Acting on specific information, Ganderbal Police today conducted raid in Saloora Patti Ganderbal area. During the raid two OGWs identified as Irfan Ahmad Mir and Aushiq Hussain Baba were arrested. Incriminating material was recovered from their possession.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation is going on. Further arrests are expected in this case.