Unidentified terrorist killed in Baramulla

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: An unidentified terrorist was killed on Sunday as Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla District.
“An infiltration bid has been foiled along the LoC in Kasturi Naar in Baramulla,” Srinagar based defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said. He said one terrorist has been killed in the gunfight. The operation is in progress, he said.
Meanwhile, Acting on specific information, Ganderbal Police today conducted raid in Saloora Patti Ganderbal area. During the raid two OGWs identified as Irfan Ahmad Mir and Aushiq Hussain Baba were arrested. Incriminating material was recovered from their possession.
A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation is going on. Further arrests are expected in this case.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Process of atherosclerosis and its complications are preventable: Sushil
Being wanted and respected feels good: Kajol
Depression; Causes, Symptoms and Prevention
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTION 19TH –– 25TH AUGUST 2018
New season of ‘Koffee With Karan’ to premiere on October 21
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper