Unidentified man dies under mysterious circumstances

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A man died under mysterious circumstances while his identity is yet to be ascertained.
As per the details, some passerby on seeing a man lying in unconscious situation near Railway Station Jammu, informed the GRP Jammu who shifted him to hospital where he died during treatment. His identity is yet to be ascertained as nothing regarding his identity was recovered from him. GRP has also informed all the police stations about the matter.
