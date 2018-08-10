Unidentified man crushed under train

Share Share 0 Share 0

State Times News

SAMBA: An unidentified man was crushed under the train at railway track Bari Brahmana in district Samba. According to a report, the man was crushed under Malwa Express Train near Pillar Number 90.1 Km in District Samba. Some passersby on seeing the body lying on the track, immediately inform GRP who shifted the body to Mortuary Room of Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu for identification. Police has taken cognisance in the matter and started investigation.