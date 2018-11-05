Unidentified man crushed under train

STATE TIMES NEWS
KATHUA: An unidentified man was killed after being hit by a train near Palli Morh in district Kathua.
According to a report, one unidentified male was jump in front of train near Palli Morh. On seeing his body lying on railway track, some passersby informed the GRP who reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary room of Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu for identification/ autopsy. GRP Police has taken cognisance the in matter and started investigation.
