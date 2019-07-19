Unidentified body recovered

State Times News

JAMMU: An unidentified male body was recovered by Railway Police on July 17, 2019 night from Railway Track Km 93.23 near Railway bridge No 239 Chhanni Railway Station Jammu.

The body was shifted to GMC Jammu and kept in the mortuary room for identification.

The deceased having age 25/26 years was wearing a white coloured check T-shirt and Nylon Chappal. His height is 5′-5″ and is blackish in colour.

Anybody having any clue about the identity/residential particulars of the deceased may contact Telephone No. 0191-2474946, Mobile No 9419160386 or PCR GRP Jammu No. 1512.