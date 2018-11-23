UNICEF appoints Nahid Afrin as ‘Youth Advocate’ for NE

Share Share 0 Share 0

Guwahati: Popular singer Nahid Afrin of Assam has been appointed as the first ‘Youth Advocate’ of the north eastern region by the UNICEF to fight for child rights.

The UNICEF engages ‘Youth Advocates’ to harness their voice as agents of change in society.

17-year-old Nahid was appointed as ‘Youth Advocate’ in the North East at an event here Thursday, UNICEF’s India representative Yasmin Ali Haque said.

“UNICEF believes that the voice of the young population makes more impact as they have a unique power to galvanise their peers around issues they are passionate about”, Haque said.

Nahid made her playback debut in the 2016 Bollywood film ‘Akira’ starring Sonakshi Sinha in the lead.

She received the best female playback singer award at the Assam state Film Award 2018.

“I feel honoured to be the Youth Advocate of UNICEF. I am hopeful that I’ll be able to encourage and motivate more and more children to achieve their dreams”, Nahid said on the occasion.

She appealed to her fans to support the rights of children and fight against violence on them. (PTI)