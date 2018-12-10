Unfavourable condition of environment is harming for us

Share Share 0 Share

Dear Editor,

Despite the Supreme Court restricted very strictly on bursting firecrackers, the Indian capital Delhi saw the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the ‘severe’ category in line with the previous two years according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) just a day after Deepavali. Also the organisation attributed the poor air quality “unfavourable conditions coupled with pollutants generated from fireworks.” It is not understood that why are the people not realising the significance of a healthy atmosphere? Certainly, this critical stage of air pollution is very harmful to even healthy people and severely afflicts those with underlying respiratory illnesses. Every one must remember the responsibility of creating a clean environment belongs to each and every one of us.

Mohd Rahmani,

Delhi.