Unending malady

Fighting corruption has not removed the malady from the society. Mudslinging by political opponents to ride each other down has been the centre of the game. Political outfits whose existence came because they agreed to root out the disease are themselves caught in its own web. Centre should make graft taking and giving legitimate with variable slab for tax at least government will get some revenue and in due course of time it will become the largest revenue gainer for government. Today who is not caught in the web of bribe, graft or the corruption? The political fight has not stopped both BJP and Congress fighting to establish the onus of who is more corrupt than other. Politically there is no deal that takes place without money being exchanged at various levels. The loud noises created during the assembly elections have kept the nation busy with clean image of BJP and its leaders. The present ruling party too is not that clean to claim the highest pedestal. The fact is that corruption and politics are the two inseparables of the present day system. The worst casualty of this political squabble is the defence forces who are pushed back in the modernization drive. Since long time some of the old cases have not gone a step forward and now to trace the money trail Enforcement Directorate officials would be going on a seven nation tours as most of the countries involved except Italy has not ceded the ED’s judicial requests. Why not government brings in legislation to make corruption legitimate rather spent crore in investigating how it took place? Government can have a share of such deals for the developmental projects. Make corruption legitimate and tax it on the line of GST and share the gains between states and Centre as additional revenue to fund the development dreams.