Unemployment, price rise of essentials left masses in tears: Bhalla

JAMMU: Former Minister and senior Congress leader Raman Bhalla on Monday slammed Union Government for fresh hike in price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder and demanded immediate withdrawal of the same in public interest.

“The Government has created a crisis by increasing the price of subsidised and non-subsidised LPG cylinders. Prices of LPG cylinders have been hiked without any explanation,” Bhalla said while interacting with eminent persons of Chatha Bhour Camp here on Monday. Others present on the occasion included Pawan Bhagat Congress contesting candidate JMC Ward 73 Bhour Gadi Garh, Kapoor Lal ward President, Roop Lal Bhagat, Dharam Pal, Gandhi Singh, Sham Lal, Bushan Kumar, Ravinder Singh besides a number of Congress activists.

Bhalla said that youth is suffering a lot due to rising unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir and drug abuse has further aggravated the problem.

Stating that unemployment in J&K is like a ticking-time bomb which can burst anytime, Bhalla said that said BJP Government has failed to address the issue. He further said that sharp hike in price of LPG has been witnessed, which is a new gift of Modi Government of Acchey Din to people. Without considering needs of common man, it is return gift to people who funded the campaign of Narendra Modi, he added.

“The alarming unemployment in J&K is evident from the fact that 77,641 youth had applied for 5,199 posts of Special Police Officer (SPO),” he said, adding that employment status in J&K is worst as without any private sector, youth are dependent only on government jobs which are scarce. Government should take steps to tackle the problem besides saving the society from falling into the abyss of crisis, he asserted.

“To overcome frustration and disillusionment among the youth, government must explore avenues for meaningful employment in J&K. Any delay is fraught with serious consequences,” Bhalla maintained.