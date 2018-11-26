Unemployment increased under previous regime: Jamwal

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Young Panthers Abhiyan ‘Yuva Sena’ on Sunday reached Ward No 28 Bakshi Nagar, Jammu and held a meeting with the prominent people of the area.

Addressing the meeting, State Vice President Young Panthers, Partap Singh Jamwal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised two crore jobs per year to the youth of the country and termed 2015-16 as an ‘Year of the Youth’ on several occasions but regretted that the recent statistics had revealed that the employment rate in the country had dropped to nearly 70 per cent which was all time low.

Jamwal said that BJP and PDP played with the sentiments of people of Jammu region. He said the graph of unemployment is increasing in every sector adding that the previous government was always worried about Kashmir and ignored Jammu people on all fronts.

Urban District President Young Panthers, Tarsem Singh, Zonal President YP, Raghav Talwar and Zonal Vice President YP, Surinder Chouhan said that Panthers Party is the only party which always talked about Jammu and it is the only party that will make Jammu a separate State.

In the meeting, District President YP was announced a team for Ward No 28 on the recommendation of Raghav Talwar and Surinder Chouhan with the consultation of Partap Singh Jamwal.

Rajeshwar Chouhan appointed as Young Panther President Ward 28, Aman Gupta as Ward Senior Vice President YP, Kamal Chouhan as Ward Vice President YP, Aditya Gupta appointed as Ward General Sectary YP, Vivek Gupta as Joint Sectary YP, Tushar Chouhan appointed as Ward Secretary YP, Aditya Abrol as Advisor and Ayush was appointed as Coordinator Ward 28 Young Panthers.

Others who spoke on the occasion include Aditya Hans In-charge Raipur Domana YP, Nikhil Sharma, Sahil Nagar and Sunil Sharma.