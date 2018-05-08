Unemployed youth seeks jobs in highway project

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Hundreds of local unemployed youth staged a protest against the private construction company engaged for construction of four-laning National Highway project for not recruiting the local in their ongoing work at Chanderkote area of district Ramban.

The protest was held under the leadership of Advocate Sager Lone in which scores of unemployed degree and diploma holders and educated unemployed youths participated.

“This is high time the district administration should come forward for the support of general public”, Lone said and asked the concerned construction company to recruit locals in their projects. He further alleged that the officers sitting at the helm of affairs were taking people of Ramban for granted by recruiting outsiders.

He warned the administration as well as the Gammon Company authorities that if their demands are not fulfilled they will come on road and block main road. Later, they met the Naib-Tehsildar Tehsildar Chanderkote GH Sehmat and apprised him of their grievances. He assured them to convene a meeting with the General Manager, GAMMON Company on May 10 to resolve their issues.