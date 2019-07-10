Unemployed Post Graduate youth asked to register at DECC

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: Directorate of Employment, J&K, on Tuesday issued a notice and urged Post Graduate Men and Women of the State to register themselves in the concerned District Employment and Counseling Centers (DECC) by July 12, 2019 (2:00 PM) so as to enable the department to have the data base of unemployed Post Graduate youth.
