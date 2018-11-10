Undertrial escapes from court, rearrested

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: An undertrial managed to escape from court in Janipur after attacking a sub-inspector. According to report, Naresh Singh, resident of Purkho against whom an eve-teasing case was registered and was being produced in the court managed to escape. Meanwhile Sub Inspector Talib Hussain of Domana police station who tried to grab him was assaulted. In the melee, other policemen present at the spot managed to catch him. He was taken back to Domana police station. A case was registered with the Janipur police on the basis of sub inspector’s report.