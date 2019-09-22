Undertrial dies at Jammu hospital after illness

Jammu: A 28-year-old undertrial lodged at the District Jail Amphalla died due to illness at a hospital here, officials said on Sunday.

Himanshu Choudhary, a resident of Sainik Colony, was arrested on June 28 this year in a case of theft, they said.

The accused suffered a severe conversion disorder (a mental condition also known as functional neurological symptom disorder) on August 25 and was shifted to the Government Medical Hospital, where he died on Saturday, the officials said.

The body was handed over to Choudhary’s family after legal formalities, they said.(PTI)