Understand common man’s ethos to correct financial conditions: Citizen’s Forum

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Citizen’s Forum appreciated the concern of Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman when she invited suggestions for rationalising Income Tax and other duties like GST. The Finance Minister got upset when informed that people are cursing GST and demonetisation and asked the questioners to help her in correcting problems. R K Chadha, President Citizen’s Forum said that after 6 years of creating mess in financial position of country, former Finance Minister, without understanding the ‘ethos of poor common man’ consisting more than 90 per cent of population, who always felt secured with earned money in hand rather in Bank, never understood approach of a common man. GST and strict Income Tax restrictions on flow of money even upto Rs 50,000 dreaded small businessmen and buyers to restrict the demand in market thus creating a great Mandi (business depression), he added.

Chadha said, “We understand that Government has created liabilities to Rs 88.18 lakh crore by the end of June 2019 from Rs. 84.68 lakh crore at end March 2019, thus creating a difficult financial position. Helping Corporate Sector with Income Tax Benefits has nothing to do with purchasing power of common people thus reducing demand in the market. Rs 38,000 crore for further loans by Banks to create demand in market is just a peanut.”

Chadha further said, “Even our genuine demand for helping MSME and small businesses of J&K by providing financial relief for six months by deferring Bank installments, was not honored. Entrepreneurs are paying the installments and interest from their savings. Banks are not coming forward to help the stagnant and insipid business in the country, particularly in Jammu, which is suffering badly because of prevailing conditions.”

The signatories to the statement included ADGP Retired S S Wazir, Dr Ravinder Madan, K B Jandyal former PSC Member, Dr Arun Gupta (MIER), Arun Sharma, Prem Gupta IGP Retired, R K Handa, P P Sharma IFS, Col Retired Shiv Choudhary, J K Vaid Former Director GSI, Dr C l Gupta, K K Khosa President KP Sabha, S P Sharma senior journalist, Shiban Khaibri, S K Gupta, Lalit Mahajan, Deepak Handa, Lalit Makin, Capt Retired O P Sharma, Harbans Wahi, Jit Pal Sahni, Advocates Ashok Parihar, Anil Sethi, Anuj Dewan Raina and Ashok Misra, M S Kapoor, Veena Handa, Manjit Manocha, Pooja Malhotra, Sarita Oswal, Samir Bhasin and Sunny Dua.