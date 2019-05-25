Underage driving: Steps needed to bring fatalities down

Share Share 0 Share

Vinod Chandrashekhar Dixit

It seems over the years, our society has unfortunately become more complacent about underage driving than before, and more kids are growing up learning that it is ‘cool’ to drive young, to drive fast, and to risk it with the law. Underage driving has not only added to the city’s chaotic traffic but is resulting in a large number of accidents. Children, by nature, are more reckless.

They are not mature enough to understand the consequences of their actions or mistakes. For them, driving is all about thrill and looking cool. Children are not to be blamed for reckless driving but it is the parents’ job to teach children how to go by the rule book. Public awareness campaigns by traffic control authorities and others are vitally important to make such youth realise their errors and the possibilities of their rash driving. Children of this age are restless, impatient and have a shorter attention span. It is observed that a few school authorities who tried to discourage underage driving had to face parents’ ire. Speeding around seems cool to teenagers but it can lead to havoc and that’s where adults have to step in.

Children are more likely than older drivers to speed, run red lights, make illegal turns, ride with an intoxicated driver, and drive after using alcohol or drugs.

They have a sense that they can get away with transgressions – a feeling of bravado whereby “I can get away with anything” The fight against underage drinking in our country is a tough battle, and frighteningly, alcohol is involved in about 20-25% of fatal teenage car wrecks.

Underage driving seems to increase with each passing day as children become smarter and more informed and parents fail to understand the consequences. It is observed that minors can get a license with fake proof of age. In such cases, the police impose a nominal fine and these dangerous drivers are back on the road. Teenage drivers are a threat not only to themselves but also to others.

They are not sensitive to traffic rules and don’t even follow the basics of safe driving. They either injure or kill themselves or others. The high number of underage drivers transgressing the law by going for a joyride can be attributed to peer pressure and a feeling of youthful invincibility. Many lives are shattered by underage drivers going for a joyride in the vehicles of their parents or older relatives.

Under Section 4 of the Motor Vehicles Act, minors driving a vehicle are liable and accordingly they can be fined at least Rs 1,000. The owners, meanwhile, can be fined Rs 1,500 under Section 5 of the same Act. In case of negligent

driving by minors, parents should be booked too.

Traffic police has been trying everything, have challenged and even impounded their vehicles but failed to curb the menace. The only solution left is the duty of the parents to realise the danger associated with underage driving. Inexperience and immaturity are the primary causes of the increased risk of teenage driving. Untrained eyes are more likely to underestimate hazardous situations on the road.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration suggests that parents write up a contract for their teenage driver that includes penalties for any rule that they break. Preventative measures must be taken to bring teenage auto fatalities down. The most important advice would be to teach responsibility by way of example. If parents drive with caution and obey the laws of the road – their children will also have more respect for traffic laws and for those who travel our roads.