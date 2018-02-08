‘Under political pressure DGP failed to assert professional obligations’

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: With days passing and the police showing no signs of correcting the wrongs by withdrawing FIR against the army in Shopian incident, the anger is growing manifold among the kin and former security forces personnel across the nation. The anger is particularly centered against the Director General of Police, J&K, not only for allowing an FIR against an Army officer but concealing the fact by indulging in double-speak.

The anguished former officers attribute the hypocrisy of the DGP to political expediencies which he has failed to resist for obvious reasons. It is unbecoming for an Indian Police Service officer, who failed to assert his professional obligation and preferred to obey illogic political directives. In the process, the morale of the army and security forces has received a huge dent.

Sharda Bhau, wife of martyr Havildar Daler Singh Bhau said, it is disgusting that brave army men are fighting Pak-trained terrorists and stone-throwing crowds b ut a meek political system is creating obstacles in the line of duty of brave soldiers. How strange J&K police won’t hesitate to file FIR against them but can’t even touch the stone-pelters. As Army is being attacked by mobs in the hostile Valley, the soldiers have right to retaliate in self defence, she said, asking why an FIR against Army men?

“It is political pressure that forced Director General of Police Dr S P Vaid to give false version. Army men must be respected always and J&K police should also respect them, said Sharda, whose husband sacrificed his life in 1999 Kargil war”.

Kanta Devi, mother of jawan Udhaymaan Singh martyred in Kargil war said that in Kashmir, youth are targeting security forces with stones but go scot free with the government terming them as ‘innocent’ and no FIR is registered against them. On the contrary FIR is registered against security men who are fighting Pakistan-supported terrorists and the stone-pelters, she said.

“Do politicians expect the security men to disarm themselves and face these hooligans and terrorists bare handed. Unfortunately, a serious issue has been made political one by police chief by jumping into the fray by issuing an immature statement that no FIR has been registered against any army personnel whereas Major Aditya’s name has been mentioned in FIR”, she said and demanded withdrawal of FIR against Army because without army no one is safe.

Former CRPF Inspector Darshan Kumar Bhagat strongly opposed the lodging of FIR against Major Aditya. He strongly reacted to the statement issued by Director General of Police S.P Vaid in which he claimed that no FIR had been registered against any army officer.

He said that filing FIR again st army personnel without the nod of Central Government shows double standards of DGP J&K.

He termed the FIR as an attempt to undermine the importance of the Indian security forces, which are protecting the borders and are on toes to eliminate terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir. He demanded that FIR registered against army should be withdrawn and case be registered against those anti-national elements, who pelted stones on army.

Shashi Sharma (Retired Inspector BSF) and President Ex-Central Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association, strongly condemned the misleading statement given by DGP Dr S P Vaid and registration of FIR against Major Aditya. He said that DGP must have given such a misleading statement due to mounting political pressure. Sharma said that the gallant security forces are providing fool-proof security to the VIPs and civilians, and registering FIRs against these security personnel will surely let down their morale. During training, the security forces were asked to maintain maximum restraint and not to kill or harm anybody. They take severe action only in self-defence or to protect innocent civilians, he added.

Subedar Major Rashpal Singh Chib expressed anguish over framing the army to satiate political whims and fancies. He wondered over the subsequent role of J&K Police by treating the counter FIR of the Army as mere a statement. He said the Army should press for registration of a counter FIR against the one involving Major Aditya and his men.