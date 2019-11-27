Under new setup will Lt Governor of J&K do what ‘regulars’ could not do for 1947 PoJK DPs

Rudy Sub-Committee report has recommended for 1947 PoJK DPs-Will Lt Governor UT of J&K take leads?

By Daya Sagar

All these years there have been accusation against the J&K Governments of the past that since they were dominated by the political leadership belonging to Kashmir valley which is the reason that the PoJK DPs 1947 (who mostly belonged to areas from outside Kashmir valley and were staying outside Kashmir valley after their displacement from the areas occupied by Pakistan in 1947) have been not treated fairly all these years by local governments as well as the Central government. Hope now after changed political and administrative set up the Lt Governor of UT will (after 31-10-2019) open the files again and taking leads from the 183rd report: Problems being faced by refugees and displaced persons in J&K (presented to Rajya Sabha on 22nd December, 2014) (laid on the table of Lok Sabha on 22nd December, 2014) shall make new proposals for sending to GOI for extending fair justice starting with setting up a regular department for handling the cases of PoJK DPs 1947 and inviting applications for registration of left over families and for recording the details of the assets left behind so that fair exercise is done to work out their legitimate claims at todays prices that may run into not less than Rs.50 lak for any displaced 1947 family and even a few crores for some.

The 183rd report has enough feeding leads for GOI / State government to start with like: Para 3.2.3.4: The Committee feels that rehabilitation assistance has been awfully insufficient with very poor track record of implementation. The Committee is of the strong opinion that the assistance being provided to POJK DPs of 1947 must be sufficient for sustenance and therefore the sufficient interim relief be given immediately till the finalisation of one time compensation. Para 3.2.4.3: The Committee desires that one time compensation of Rs. 30 lakh may be included in the package .

Para 3.2.1.4 :The Committee takes into account the fact that non-registered families are not given proper relief and compensation amount. The Committee is of the view that for that purpose, their fresh enumeration is necessary. The Committee also feels that in order to understand the problems being faced by PoJK DPs and to have updated policy guidelines for them, it is appropriate that their enumeration is done at the earliest.

Para 3.2.12.3: The Committee also desires that one nodal officer may be appointed in Delhi for granting Permanent Resident Certificates to PoJK DPs living outside the State of J&K as being done for Kashmiri migrants. A campaign may be initiated to attract more and more POJK DPs living in other parts of the country by issuing advertisements in national dailies and the rules for applying the Permanent Resident Certificate may be simplified. {* After 31st Oct there may not be a need for PRC but surely there would be many more issues there even after 31st Oct 2019).

Para 3.2.9.3 : Government should post on the internet the details of the name and telephone numbers of Provincial Rehabilitation Officer, Jammu, and other associated agencies/officers for extending benefits to DPs of 1947 of POJK along with its jurisdiction and powers as well as the procedure, in simplified way, to be followed for making claims or redressal of grievances. This may also be given wide publicity particularly in the areas where POJK DPs are living and other places.

Para 3.2.5.5 The Committee further recommends that the demands of such DPs for consideration of additional 1950 land deficiency claims received during the year 2004 and additional 640 applications from urban DPs after the cut-off date for allotment of plots may be examined. Para 3.2.14.7- The Committee, recommends that the amount of compensation for land deficiency may appropriately be reviewed. All those families that have not received compensation may be given compensation

Para 3.2.10.3 -(i) The Committee feels that since the concern of POJK DPs for reservation in technical and professional colleges has already been accepted by the Government, its implementation on ground level should not be delayed. (ii) The Committee also desires that the Government may facilitate interest free/subsidized loans to POJK DPs to establish their business .(III) Employment drive for 5-10 years for the youths belonging to POJK DPs should also be conducted.

Para 3.2.11.2 – Reservations : In view of the pathetic conditions of the displaced persons, the Committee feels that Government may consider these demands in the package meant for PoJK DPs.

Para 3.2.16.3- The Committee feels need of issuance of ALC Certificate to DP families of 1947 staying in the vicinity of border areas in Jammu such certificate would enable the DPs to avail the benefits of reservation by proving that they are the residents of areas falling under ALC.

Para 3.3.2.3 Occupancy/tenancy rights. The Committee would like to impress upon the Government that necessary amendment in the Agrarian Reforms Act of 1976 may be brought at the earliest to settle the long pending issue.

Para 3.3.7.3- Exemption from paying rent: The Committee feels that payment of even the meagre rent may be difficult for DPs.

Para 3.2.18.3 – Exemption from paying rent: The Committee, therefore, recommends that the Ministry of Home Affairs in tandem with the State Government should clarify the stand on the issue at the earliest to clear the apprehension of the allottees..

“Para 3.2.13..3 – The Committee agrees that since POJK DPs are the citizens of India and also permanent residents of the State, their mere displacement cannot make them refugees as such. Government may, however, consider the benefits and other packages as admissible under the law.

Para 3.3.6.3 -Therefore, an institutional structure should be created to address all the issues of DPs at a single window .

Para -3.2.7.3 The Committee therefore, recommends that a Welfare and Relief Commission/ Development Board with adequate infrastructure may be constituted in view of the large number of people involved and number of issues to be addressed.

Even the NC- Cong J&K State Government proposalsent to GOI on 20-10-2014 for Rehabilitation Package worth Rs.9096 Cr ( that too was so inhuman since that was only for 26319 POJK DP 1947 families so irrationally excluding 5300 families staying in other Indian states ) had been so irrationally cut to simply Rs.5.5 Lakh in 2016.So, LtGovernor may take with an humanitarian approach the case of POJK DPs1947 that has been so far ill treated for more than six decades.

(* Daya Sagar is a Sr Journalist & analyst of J&K Affairs and can be reached at dayasagr45@yahoo.com)