Under BJP, funds for Jammu remain mostly unspent

AARYAN SHARMA

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir BJP ministers may have been repeatedly issuing statements highlighting their commitment towards building state-of-art infrastructure for the people across Jammu region but quick analysis of implementation of Prime Minister’s development package on ground zero has revealed some uncomforting facts, much to the chagrin of the ruling PDP-BJP coalition dispensation.

According to latest report of the State Planning Department, despite receiving funds to the tune of Rs 90.84 crore for construction of AIIMS Jammu (under central projects), the concerned agencies have failed to spend even a single penny. A sum of Rs 2000 crore was sanctioned when the project was announced.

During the course of project construction, the first instalment of Rs 90.84 crore was released but till date the government agencies have not spent a single penny on it. In contrast a sum of Rs 43.24 crore was released for AIIMS Awantipoora and the entire amount stands spent by the concerned agencies.

For SMART cities project, out of a hefty grant of Rs 500 crore, only Rs 2 crore was released, of which Rs 1.6 crores have been spent.

Similarly, for constructing prestigious IIM Jammu, out of Rs 61.9 crore released so far for the project, Rs 31.16 crore have been spent on ground zero.

For IIT Jammu out of Rs 100.66 crore, a sum of Rs 85 crore has been spent so far.

When it comes to the State sector projects, the performance of the coalition government is not encouraging at all. Out of Rs 200 crore, approved for improving sports infrastructure, a sum of Rs 30 crore was released and out of this 50 per cent i.e only Rs 13.69 crore have been spent so far.

When it comes to relief and rehabilitation of Jammu migrants, not a single penny has been released so far by the concerned authorities to reach out to the deprived population. For restoration of damaged horticulture areas, out of Rs 500 crore, approved under the PMDP, a sum of Rs 151.29 crore was released. Of this only Rs 70.90 crore were spent till recently. For tourism projects, out of sanctioned amount of Rs 387.51 crore, a sum of Rs 77.50 crore was released and a paltry Rs 31.59 crore were spent. Under the PMDP, annual grant of Rs 400 crore for next five years stands approved. Under another tourism promotion project, meant for construction of tourism assets, Rs 98.70 crore were sanctioned, of which Rs 47.25 crore were released but on ground only a sum of Rs 34.99 crore has been spent.