UNCONVINCED MOVE

Pakistan move to actively curb terror-financing and booking of Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed and other leaders of the so-called charity that operates as a front for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) looks very unconvincing. India too has raised doubts about Pakistan move and see as a move to hoodwink the international community with ‘cosmetic’ steps against terror groups. Last year, the FATF, a global body that combats money-laundering and other financial malpractices, had placed Pakistan on the under-surveillance ‘grey’ list. If the Imran Khan government does not comply with FATF norms before October this year, the prospect of being refused aid by international agencies looms large. Pakistan has fast-tracked the purported crackdown also with an eye on PM Imran Khan’s upcoming meeting with the US President. The neighbour has a knack for taking action – though perfunctory at best – whenever it is pushed to the brink. After the Pulwama terror attack, Pakistan had apparently turned the screws on banned militant outfits. Two close relatives of Masood Azhar, who heads the Jaish-e-Mohammed – the terror outfit that promptly took responsibility for the February 14 massacre – were among 40-odd members of such organisations who had been taken into preventive detention. The probe, inevitably, turned out to be an eyewash as no ‘credible’ evidence was found against the suspects. LeT founder Hafiz Saeed was placed under house arrest in 2009 as well as 2017, but let off as the prosecution failed to build an airtight case against him. Such half-hearted measures have failed to reassure India and the world at large on Pakistan’s avowed sincerity in tackling terrorism emanating from its soil. It’s been over two months since Masood Azhar was declared a ‘global terrorist’ by the UN, but Pakistan has not yet specified how and to what extent it has enforced the sanctions imposed on him. In any case, it’s imperative to target the terror factories and shady seminaries that keep all the Saeeds and Azhars in business. And it’s here that Pakistan has been found woefully lacking in political and military will.