Uncontrolled bus crushes man, injures five others

STATE TIMES NEWS UDHAMPUR: An uncontrolled bus crushed a man while five others were injured in Udhampur on Saturday. As per details, a bus (JK14B-9591) developed some technical snag, due to which it became uncontrolled and hit a Scooty and Rehri. In the accident, six persons got injured and were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared one of them as brought dead. The deceased has been identified as Virender Singh, son of Druv Singh, resident of Doda at present staying at CEO Office Udhampur. The injured have been identified as Surjeet Singh, son of Govind Singh, Sambaldanga Udhampur; Gulsher son of Sikander Mohan, resident of Batote; Thakar Dass, son of Shiv Nath, resident of Batote; Milkhi Ram, son of Moku Ram, resident of village Bindla Ramnagar and Gori Ram, son of Belki Ram, resident of Udhampur. Police has registered a case and started investigation in the matter.
