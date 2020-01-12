Unclaimed bag creates panic in Rehari

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: An unattended bag near a foodstall created panic among the people here in the Rehari area on Saturday.

As per the details, locals on seeing an unattended bag near Punjabi Brothers restaurant in Rehari, informed the police which rushed to the spot along with bomb disposal quad. On checking the bag nothing suspicious was found in it. However, identity of the owner of the bag was not ascertained till the report poured in.