Unclaimed bag creates panic in Rehari

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: An unattended bag near a foodstall
created panic among the people here in the Rehari area on Saturday.
As per the details, locals on seeing an unattended bag near
Punjabi Brothers restaurant in Rehari, informed the police which rushed to the
spot along with bomb disposal quad. On checking the bag nothing suspicious was
found in it. However, identity of the owner of the bag was not ascertained till
the report poured in.
