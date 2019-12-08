Unbundling of PDD

Dear Editor,

I think the news about the unbundling of Power Development Department has brought a sigh of relief for the genuine/honest customers of the department with various reasons. Though, the power remained prime importance of all previous governments but none could solve the mystery of its managing affairs. It’s pertinent to mention here that in March/April, 2019 Governor directed the power department to ensure 24×7 power supply to Jammu division, keeping in view power cuts. As such, unbundling of the PDD is a welcome step aimed to put the power sector on the right track particularly to live up to the expectations of the customers.

Viraj Rachit Bhat,

Jammu.