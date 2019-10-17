Unbundling of PDD: Employees pen & tool down strike continues

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The employees of Power Development Department on Wednesday observed complete pen down strike against the unilateral move of the Government to operationalise unbundling of the department without involving the employees. Acting on call of All J&K Power Employees and Engineers Coordination Committee (PEECC), the employees voluntarily participated in the pen & tool down strike expressing resentment on the move of the Government to split the Department into companies.

The pen & tool down strike affected the planned electrification works along with bill generation, distribution, redressal of consumer grievances in revenue centers along with hampering of information transmission to higher authorities. The IT centers of PDD along with work in divisional offices also remained affected as employees refused to entertain consumer grievances pertaining to Bills and abstained from any official work in offices. However, in order to avoid inconvenience to consumers, rapid action teams for fault resolutions/ maintenance of supply were allowed to continue their assignments.

Later members led by Jaipal Sharma, Chairman PEECC, Sachin, Convenor PEECC, Ajaz Kazmi, General Secretary PPEU, Sanjeev Bali President PPEU, Kulbir Singh, Secretary EEU, Balbir Singh, President, Draftsman Association, Anil Slathia, Lineman Union, Manjeet Singh, Tarun Gupta, Pawan Ganotra, H.D Singh from Technical Employees Federation, Sushma Parihar General Secretary FOJE joined the protest and resolved that this pen down strike along with tools down shall continue till Thursday.

“On Thursday all employees shall assemble at PDD Office Panama Chowk from where a rally shall proceed from PDD Office Panama Chowk to Divisional Commissioner Office,” Singh said, adding that where after deliberations by the committee members with the Divisional Commissioner further course of action shall be adopted as the government failed to reconstitute the committee and take all stakeholders into confidence.

The employees appealed to the Governor Satya Pal Malik to retain PDD as a government department besides allowing it to grow strongly in newly created UT like other Departments.