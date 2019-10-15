Unbundling of PDD: Employees extend ongoing strike till Thursday

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The employees of Power Development Department (PDD) in all districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday observed ‘Complete Pen & Tool Down’ against unilateral move of the Government to operationalise unbundling of the department, without involving employees, who as major stakeholders, are apprehensive of the move of the Government.

On call of All J&K Power Employees and Engineers Coordination Committee (PEECC), a number of employees voluntarily participated in pen & tool down strike expressing resentment on move of the Government to split the Department into companies. The PEECC further announced to extend ongoing strike till Thursday. On Thursday, a huge protest rally will be taken from Panama Chowk PDD office to Div Com office, where after detailed deliberations with the Div Com, further course of action will be finalised, as the Government failed to re-constitute the committee as per demand of employees.

The pen and tool down strike affected planned electrification works along with bill generation, distribution, redressal of consumer grievances in revenue centers besides hampering information transmission to higher authorities. Work in all IT centers of PDD along with other Divisional offices also remained affected as employees refused to entertain consumer grievances and abstained from any official work in offices. However, in order to avoid inconvenience to consumers, the rapid action teams for fault resolutions/maintain of supply were allowed to continue their assignments.

Later, the employees led by Er Jaipal Sharma, Chairman PEECC; Er Sachin, Convenor PEECC; Er Sushma Parihar, General Secretary FoJE; Sanjeev Bali, President PPEU; Aijaz Kazmi, General Secretary PPEU; Jasbir Singh, President ITI; Gurmeet Singh, President Central Non-Gazetted Employees Union; P C Sharma, President PEEU; H D Singh, Technical Employees Federation; Kulbir Singh, Secretary EEU; Balbir Singh, President, Draftsman Association; Anil Slathia, Lineman Union; Pawan Gandotra held a protest in support of their demands.

A delegation of employees led by PEECC members also met the President, Chamber of Commerce & Industries (CCI) Jammu, Rakesh Gupta to highlight their issues. The CCI President assured the delegation that he will take up the matter with the Government for resolving the same.

It is pertinent that service issues of 31000 plus employees is at stake as Government has failed to assure in terms of a detailed transition plan by publishing the same for knowledge and perusal of employees.

It was vehemently appealed to Governor Satya Pal Malik that Power Development Department should be retained as a Government Department besides allowing this large sector of employment opportunity to grow strongly in newly created UT like other Departments.