UN court has no jurisdiction in Iran sanctions case: US

The Hague: The United States told UN judges today they had no jurisdiction to rule on Tehran’s demand for them to order the suspension of debilitating nuclear-related sanctions against Iran.
US State Department lawyer Jennifer Newstead told the court in The Hague that the 1955 treaty under which Iran has challenged the sanctions “cannot… provide a basis for this court’s jurisdiction”. (PTI)
