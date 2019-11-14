Un-controlled car kills Sub-inspector, injures three

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: A dangerously driven car which went out of control, killed one Sub Inspector of Police and seriously injured three youths including a girl on Shiv Puri road in Kathua on Wednesday late in the evening.

According to information the car bearing registration No JK02CC-1221 hit a motor cycle and killed on the spot a Sub Inspector of Police Training Centre Kathua identified as Kuldip Raj, son of Chuni Lal, resident of Kharote. The car also hit a bicycle and injured one girl identified as Ragvi, daughter of Anand Sharma, resident of Shiv Puri and ran over two youths namely Rajinder Singh, son of Isher Singh, resident of Shiv Puri Ward No 3 and Sumit Sharma son of Bashamber Dass, resident of Mir Pur.

The victims were immediately shifted to

District Hospital Kathua but due to critical condition both the boys were shifted to Government Medical College Hospital Jammu.

The driver was arrested and has been identified as Jagbir Singh, son of Mohan Devi Singh, Ward No 12 Kathua and a case under relevant section of law was registered against him.