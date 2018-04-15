UN chief hopes justice for Kathua rape victim

Share Share 0 Share 0

Agency

Security Council: Terming as “horrific” the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, UN chief Antonio Guterres has expressed hope that the authorities will bring perpetrators of the brutal crime to justice.

She was allegedly raped by six men who had held her in captivity in a village temple for a week in January. The victim was drugged, raped repeatedly before being bludgeoned to death.

I think we’ve seen the media reports of this horrific case, of the abuse and the murder of a young girl. We very much hope that the authorities will bring the perpetrators to justice so they can be held accountable for the murder of this young girl,” Guterres’ spokesperson Stephane Dujjaric told reporters at his daily press briefing on Friday.

Dujjaric was responding to a question about the Secretary General’s response to the rape and murder of the girl.