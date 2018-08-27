Umer, Miya Bashir in QFs of Srinagar Snooker

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Seasoned cueist, Umer Himayun and Miya Bashir among four on Sunday qualified for the next round of quarterfinals of the senior snooker event of the ongoing District Srinagar Billiards and Snooker Championship at Srinagar.

Other qualifiers to the last eight round are Mudassir Nath and Qaisar Khan. Earlier, Umer Himayun defeated Irfan Ahmed in straight frames while Miya Bashir trounced Elham Mir 2-1 (56-45, 45-61, 59-56).

In other two scheduled pre-quarterfinals, Mudassir Nath beat Mudassir Hamdani 2-1 (0-55, 46-32, 51-48) and Qaisar Khant outplayed Zohaib Bashir (56-24, 32-60, 69-68).