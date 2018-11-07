‘Ujala recently crowned as Mrs India 2018’

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu woman to represent India at Mrs Planet 2018

STATE TIMES NEWS

BENGALURU: The Jammu based woman who was recently crowned as Mrs India 2018 winner Ujala Sabharwal to represent India in Mrs Planet 2018 event to be organised on November 9, 2018 at Sofia, Bulgaria (in Europe).

Ujala recently represented Karnataka at National Finale of Mrs India 2018 and spoke about the restoration of the natural beauty of Jammu and Kashmir state and global warming.

Speaking on her visit Ujala said, “It is such a pride to represent India at Mrs Planet 2018 which is a prestigious platform for married woman that not only gives an opportunity to represent your nation but encourages to save environment.”

She informed that her Go Green Costume is designed by Deepali Phadnis which is made by “Shola” inspired by classic Odissi dance accessories which is nothing but the root of tree grown in shallow water found mainly in Eastern India.

Ujala is a HR Professional working with IT Company, she is also winner of Mrs India Karnataka 2018. Post winning of state level, she participated in Mrs India 2018’s national finale that carved her way to International Pageant of Mrs India 2018.