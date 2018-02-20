UIET students’ hunger strike enters day 4

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The hunger strike launched by the students of University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET)on Monday entered into fourth day.

Led by ABVP State Secretary Deepak Gupta, Mahanagar Secretary Piyush Khajuria and Saksham Koushal elected representative of UIET, the students assembled in front of Vice Chancellor Secretariat and raised slogans is support of their demands.

They alleged that State Cabinet earlier issued an order that UIET is not a part of Jammu University due to which the students who are undergoing four-year course will be shifted to the GCET Janglote in Kathua. They criticised the State Government as well as the university authorities for giving step motherly treatment to them.

The students urged upon the Education Minister to look into the matter and resolve their issue at the earliest by revoking the controversial order.

Advocate Prem Sadotra, General Secretary of Bar Association Jammu visited the Dharna site and extended full support to the agitation launched by the UIET students.

Those who sat on hunger strike include Saksham Kaushal, elected CR of UIET, Raghav Gupta and Sadaq Hussain.

Meanwhile, a delegation of ABVP met Harsh Dev Singh, Chairman National Panthers Party and apprised him of the order issued by the State Cabinet. Harsh also assured full support to the UIET students.