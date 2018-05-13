UHQ meeting: CM stresses on hassle free movement during Ramzan

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti reviewed the overall security situation in the State at a meeting of the Unified Headquarters here on Saturday.

The meeting took a detailed review of the security scenario in the State including the situation along the borders.

Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta was also present in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister stressed upon the security and intelligence agencies to synchronize their efforts and actions on the ground, while dealing with the challenging situations, through strict adherence to prescribed Standard Operating Procedures. She advised the security agencies to ensure safety and security of general public and their properties, while dealing with security and law & order related incidents.

Mehbooba Mufti asked the security agencies to adopt a calibrated response to various situations during the coming month of Ramzan, tourist season and Amarnath Yatra. She stressed upon the security agencies to provide secure environment and hassle free movement during the coming holy month.

The Chief Minister underscored the need for engaging meaningfully with the people, particularly youth, so that they are able to gainfully contribute to the society. She stressed on increased community policing activities and enhanced outreach by the administration.

Mehbooba Mufti also stressed on continued coordination among various agencies at each level. The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary, B. B. Vyas; GoC in C, Northern Command, Lt. Gen. Devraj Anbu; Principal Secretary, Home, R. K, Goyal; GoC of 9th Corps, Lt. Gen. Y V K Menon; GoC of 14th Corps, Lt. Gen. S. K. Upadhaya; GoC of 15thCorps, Lt. Gen. Bhat; GoC of 16th Corps, Lt. Gen. Saranjeet Singh; Director General of Police, Dr. S P Vaid; Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rohit Kansal; ADGP, CID, A G Mir; Spl. DG, CRPF; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan; Inspectors General of JK Police, BSF and CRPF, Jammu & Kashmir Frontiers and other senior officers.