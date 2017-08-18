UGC orientation course for teachers begins at JU

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A four-week UGC-General Orientation Course for college and university teachers, being organised by Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) commenced at University of Jammu here on Thursday.

The course which is being attended by around 30 university and college teachers from different parts of the country was inaugurated by the Chief Guest Prof Y.C Agnihotri, Vice Chancellor, Central University Himachal Pradesh in presence of Prof. R.D Sharma, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu, who presided over the inaugural function.

Prof. Agnihotri, while speaking on the occasion, traced the brief history of the educational system in India and as to how the British rule has impacted the modern educational system in the country. Prof. Agnihotri also quoted many anecdotes from his long teaching career to draw a comparison between the British System of Education and indigenous Indian Schools of thought.

In his presidential address, Prof. R.D Sharma exhorted upon the teachers to be exemplary figures for their students as it is their conduct, character and commitment that shall deeply reflect upon them in their academic pursuits.

Prof R.D Sharma also complemented HRDC for successfully organising these academic programmes. Dr. Meenakshi Kilam, Registrar, University of Jammu congratulated the newly appointed teachers and also outlined the benefits of such courses for their academic growth.

Prof J.P Singh Joorel, Director HRDC and Prof. Pankaj Srivastava, Course Coordinator also spoke on the occasion.

Ranjeet Kalra, teaching faculty with the HRDC, presented vote of thanks. The inaugural function among others was attended by Prof. Naresh Padha, Prof. Arvind Jasrotia, Prof. Rahul Gupta, Prof. M. A. Malik, Prof. Daleep Singh, Prof. Deepankar Sen Gupta, Prof. Yash Pal, Prof. Sandeep Pandita, J K. Sharma, Director, CDC, Neeraj Sharma, Special Secretary to VC, faculty members and staff of HRDC.