Udhampur’s Suraj wins city finale of 92.7 Big FM’s Big Golden Voice

JAMMU: Jammu has always been the hometown for celebrated singers, musicians and artists who brought laurels to the State with their art and skills and 92.7 Big FM has always been the flag bearer for the budding singers and artists. With its benchmark singing contest ‘Big Golden Voice’ over the years, nation has witnessed caliber and potential of singers from Jammu. Jammu’s No 1 private FM Channel 92.7 Big FM concluded yet another successful season of ‘Big Golden Voice’ Season 7 by announcing winner of City finale from top 7 contestants, who were selected by a continuous process of auditioning. Suraj Dogra from Udhampur emerged as winner of City Finale after multiple rounds starting from stage-1 auditions witnessing hundreds of contestants, which eventually were reduced to Top 15 and then Top 7, ultimately leading to selection of Suraj as the topmost voice to be sent to Mumbai for Final Round, where he will be judged by Celebrity Judge Himesh Reshammiya – one of the topmost and popular name in Bollywood and Music Industry.

All the voices were adjudged by Jammu’s celebrity singers including Sonali Dogra, Voice of Punjab winner and Rabjot Singh, Om Shanti Om fame while Vikrant Sharma J&K Head and RJ Juhie, RJ Rahul, RJ Roohi gratified them with certificates.