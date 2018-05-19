Udhampur Zone wins Inter-Zonal Cricket tourney

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Udhampur Zone boys registered comfortable nine-wicket win over Tikri Zone and lifted under-17 District Level Inter-Zonal Cricket Tourney organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports at Subash Stadium, here on Friday.

Saksham Thapa of Udhampur Zone was declared the Man of the Match for scoring unbeaten 33 runs in the final.

Earlier, in semifinal matches, Tikri Zone defeated Jib Zone and Udhampur Zone trounced Ramnagar Zone.

The tournament was organised under the patronage of Sheikh Fayez Ahmed, Director General Youth Services and Sports and supervision of District Youth Services and Sports Officer Udhampur, Sudesh Kumar Chalotra.

About 104 boys drawn from eight zones of District Udhampur took part in the tournament. All the matches were officiated by Parminder Manhas, Raj Kumar, Vinod Khajuria, Raman Gupta, Rakesh Kumar, Vinod Kumar, Rakesh Khajuria and Ranjit Singh.

Others present were Ram Lal Badyal ZPEO Chenani, Pawan Kumar ZPEO Pancheri, Poonam Sharma ZPEO Jib, Jasvinder Sigh, Sanjay Gupta, Des Raj, Karun Magotra, Romesh Chander, Subash Chander and Swarndeep Singh Tara.