Udhampur Weightlifting Meet on Sept 7

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Weightlifting Association shall be organising District Udhampur Championship on September 7 at Indoor Hall of Subash Stadium, Udhampur.

To finalise the arrangements, a meeting of the Association took place on Thursday under the chairmanship of President, Harbhajan Singh, a handout issued here informed.

The interested players have been advised to report Chain Singh (9419159336), Tarun Singh (9797670407) and Organising Secretary, Suresh Kumar (9797314600) at 10:00 AM at the given venue along with birth certificate and Aadhaar Card, the handout stated,