Udhampur to get Super-Speciality Army Hospital: Jitendra

NEW DELHI: Udhampur will soon get a Super-Specialty Army Hospital with the most modern hi-tech healthcare facility as well as DM and MCh trained super-specialist doctors.

Disclosing this here on Friday, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh said that, as per the expected schedule, the hospital is likely to start functioning from early next year, but he has personally written to the Minister of Defence, Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting her to try to get the project expedited, in order to ensure that the PDC (Probable Date of Completion) gets advanced and the hospital may become functional by the end of this year.

Earlier, Director General of Armed Forces Medical Corps (AFMC), Lt Gen Bipin Puri called on Dr Jitendra Singh and gave a detailed update about the status of the Super-Specialty Hospital coming up under the aegis of Northern Command, Udhampur.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the new Super-Specialty Army Hospital at Udhampur will prove to be a great healthcare asset for the entire region. On the one hand, he said, it will offer prompt and high – quality medical management to a large number of armed forces personnel and their families posted in the region and on the other hand, it will also provide a cost-effective and reliable treatment option for thousands of ex-servicemen and their families who comprise a large section of civilian population in the entire region extending up to the hilly terrains of the erstwhile Doda District.

Dr Jitendra Singh also lauded the support provided by the Army Medical Corps in organising several healthcare camps in the region. He was particularly appreciative of the two-day multi-specialty medical camp held recently at Bhadarwah, where expert doctors of Army Forces Medical Corps from across the country offered their services and over 10,000 civilian patients availed of this opportunity.

With the National River Rejuvenation Project (NRRP) including Devika as North India’s first-ever river for cleaning and reconstruction and, at the same time, the first ever Radio Station also becoming functional by the year end, Dr Jitendra Singh said, a Super-Specialty Army Hospital would be yet another addition to Udhampur’s recent landmark milestones.