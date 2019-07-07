Udhampur to be made drug-free: Mankotia

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Expressing deep concern over the increase of drugs on such fast rate, Chief Patron Dogra Kranti Dal NGO, Former MLA and NPP President Balwant Singh Mankotia organised 7th marathon run against drug abuse which commenced from Ritti Panchayat and concluded at Barta. Marathon was organised by NGO Dogra Kranti Dal in which about 300 youth participated. DKD President Surjeet Singh was also present.

Mankotia said that to make Udhampur drug free is our prime goal and we are working at Ground level by organising such marathons and sports activities. Mankotia also appreciated the efforts of Police administration as they had recovered 8 kg Heroine at Udhampur couple of days back.

Mankotia while addressing youth expressed his anxiety over the spread of Chitta named drug at such a fast rate during the past three years due to which many of the youngsters have lost their lives during the previous days in Udhampur. He announced to construct Playground for youngsters as well as distribute other sports equipments .

Later, Mankotia also felicitated first three winners with cash prize in which first rank Rajesh Singh with Rs 5100, second Sunil Sharma with Rs 3100 and third Mohinder Kumar with Rs 2100.

Hundreds of locals including Sarpanchs, panchs were also present.