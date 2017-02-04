Udhampur Police’s website launched

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Inspector General of Police, Technical Services, Johny Williams launched the website of District Police, Udhampur here on Friday.

DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range Nissar Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Niraj Kumar and SSP Dr. Shailendra Mishra were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion IGP termed the launch of the website as a major step towards improving delivery of citizen centric services. He said that the website would also provide all the relevant information about the district police including contacts of police officers, various programmes organised under CAP, forthcoming events to be organised by the district police, traffic status of the district and other useful social networking sites of District Police such as Facebook, Twitter, Whats app accounts etc. People can also file their grievances in the Grievance Redressal section of the website, added the IGP.

He said that the department would soon start working on Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) which would facilitate the interaction and sharing of Information among all the Police stations.

ADDC Arvind Sharma, Joint Director Planning Rakesh Jamwal, ACR Subhash Chander Dogra, DyDEO Sapna Kotwal, DSWO Rachna Sharma, CMO Dr Chander Prakash, CEO Bishan Singh, Dy SPs besides other officers attended the programme.