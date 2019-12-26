Udhampur Open Table Tennis Championship from Dec 28

STATE TIMES NEWS UDHAMPUR: District Udhampur Table Tennis Association is going to organise District Open Table Tennis Championship in collaboration with J&K Sports Council under the aegis of J&K Table Tennis Association from December 28 to 30, 2019 at New Indoor Sports Complex Subash Stadium Udhampur. In a handout issued here today, General Secretary of the Association said that Championship will be played into three categories i.e Sub Junior, Junior & Senior both boys & girls. Interested participants can contact on 7780952921, 8713000084 and 8899480145.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Not easy to swim against the tide in Bollywood: Emraan Hashmi
Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh to team up for family comedy
Health camp organised at Ved Mandir
Every second matters during heart attack: Dr Sushil
Congenital heart problems can be detected before birth: Dr Rajat
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper