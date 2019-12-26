Udhampur Open Table Tennis Championship from Dec 28

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: District Udhampur Table Tennis Association is going to organise District Open Table Tennis Championship in collaboration with J&K Sports Council under the aegis of J&K Table Tennis Association from December 28 to 30, 2019 at New Indoor Sports Complex Subash Stadium Udhampur.

In a handout issued here today, General Secretary of the Association said that Championship will be played into three categories i.e Sub Junior, Junior & Senior both boys & girls. Interested participants can contact on 7780952921, 8713000084 and 8899480145.