Udhampur-Doda voted for massive development: Balbir

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The unprecedented development in Udhampur-Doda-Kathua during five year’s term of Dr Jitendra Singh as the Member of Parliament has been fully endorsed by voters of the constituency and they voted for same in elections. It remained invisible to Congress and its candidate. This was claimed by BJP State Spokesperson, Balbir Ram Rattan, who was the Media Incharge for the Constituency during election campaigning.

Balbir Ram Rattan said that second-time BJP candidate, Union MoS, Dr Jitendra Singh went to public with his achievements of five years, which included mega developmental projects and a large number of welfare schemes meant for weaker sections of the society. Whatever Dr Jitendra Singh claimed during his election campaign was visible on ground while Congress candidate had nothing to show as achievement despite the fact that the constituency was represented by his party for decades together. He further said that people of Udhampur-Doda-Kathua very minutely noticed what was being brought in by their MP from 2014 onwards and regretted for repeatedly posing faith on Congress, which had only betrayed and befooled them.

Balbir said that BJP-led NDA Government under Prime Minister, Narendra Modi launched over sixty welfare schemes for socio-economic upliftment of poor, irrespective of caste, creed or region and almost every such scheme reached to doorsteps of deserving people residing in every nook and corner of Udhampur Lok Sabha segment by the untiring and concrete efforts of Dr Jitendra Singh.

As far development projects are concerned, be it road connectivity, construction of bridges, establishment of Medical, Engineering & Degree Colleges, War Memorial, Recreation Park, introduction of Direct Trains between pilgrim destinations, New Community Halls, providing School Buses, opening of Passport or Post Offices, mega power Projects, Seed Processing Plant, bio-Tech Park, upgradation of roads, Railway Stations and Sports Stadium, River rejuvenation project, mobile towers along IB border, development of Highway villages etc, are just tip of the iceberg, which proved that Dr Jitendra Singh was the first MP from the area, whose priority had always been to deliver in practical.

This time Dr Jitendra Singh got five times more votes than 2014 and registered unprecedented victory due to his sincere efforts during five-year term, which finally culminated into convincing people that another chance would mean more development and welfare, Balbir said and hoped that by 2024, Udhampur would become one of the ‘Most Developed Constituency’ of country.